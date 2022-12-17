Flow (FLOW) Market Capitalization Reaches $792.13 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Flow coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00004568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $792.13 million and approximately $45.88 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 25% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flow

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,374,883,685 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

