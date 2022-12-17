Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given New CHF 160 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 157 to CHF 160 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLGZY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 155 to CHF 160 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.25.

Flughafen Zürich Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FLGZY opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $7.96.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

