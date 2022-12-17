FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.49 Per Share

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIPGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.49 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from FNB Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.99.

FNB Bancorp stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. FNB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $241.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.00.

FNB Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. FNB Bancorp, Inc was founded in 1864 and is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

