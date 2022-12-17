FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Up 17.5% in November

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 31,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,553. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 8.01. FONAR has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FONR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FONAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $34,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FONR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in FONAR by 53,600.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FONAR by 15.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FONAR by 99.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in FONAR by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FONAR by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

