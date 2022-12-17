Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FL. William Blair raised Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Performance

FL opened at $34.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.42.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,740,578 shares in the company, valued at $497,264,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Foot Locker by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,026,418 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $156,482,000 after buying an additional 312,687 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $139,866,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $73,118,000 after buying an additional 248,611 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,501,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after acquiring an additional 91,049 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.