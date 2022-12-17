ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Short Interest Up 16.2% in November

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 19.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at ForgeRock

In related news, CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $1,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ForgeRock

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ForgeRock by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Stock Up 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FORG stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $23.69. 2,510,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,687. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FORG shares. Cowen lowered ForgeRock to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair lowered ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lowered ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

