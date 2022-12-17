Frax Price Tops $1.00 (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0% against the dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $7.59 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Token Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,023,027,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

