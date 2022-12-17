Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. TheStreet cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.99. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $27,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

