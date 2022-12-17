Fruits Price Tops $0.0003 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. Fruits has a total market cap of $6.91 million and $67,320.85 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fruits has traded 87.8% lower against the dollar. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

About Fruits

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official website for Fruits is www.fruitsc.org. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

