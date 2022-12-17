FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 115,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLD. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,420,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,420,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $10,212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $489,000.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Performance

EMLD stock remained flat at $9.99 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

