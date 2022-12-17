Fundamental Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

Fundamental Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a C$106.42 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$100.40.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$86.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$157.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$77.27 and a 12 month high of C$109.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$86.61.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

