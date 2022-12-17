FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FutureFuel from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

FF opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.85. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.87%.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FutureFuel by 21,108.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in FutureFuel by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 29.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

