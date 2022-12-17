G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Short Interest Update

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G Medical Innovations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMVD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000.

Get G Medical Innovations alerts:

G Medical Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of GMVD stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. G Medical Innovations has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $235.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

G Medical Innovations Company Profile

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G Medical Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Medical Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.