G999 (G999) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week

G999 (G999) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $1,261.19 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00071036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00052173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022150 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

