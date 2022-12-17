Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Stock Performance
Gaia stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.74. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gaia will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.