Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.74. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gaia will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

