Gala Price Tops $0.0208 on Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $144.81 million and $56.75 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gala has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

