Galxe Reaches Market Cap of $60.56 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, Galxe has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00006679 BTC on major exchanges. Galxe has a market capitalization of $60.56 million and $17.95 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $871.02 or 0.05223953 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.40 or 0.00488203 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,823.04 or 0.28926245 BTC.

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

