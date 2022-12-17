Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Up 15.2% in November

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Gamida Cell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gamida Cell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 57.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 539.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 14.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GMDA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.22. 1,042,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,015. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of $72.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

