Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GAMCF remained flat at $13.14 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. Gamma Communications has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Several research analysts have commented on GAMCF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gamma Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Gamma Communications from GBX 2,150 ($26.38) to GBX 2,000 ($24.54) in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

