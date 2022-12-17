Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,043 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 5.5% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $72.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.41.

