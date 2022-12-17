Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Shares Down 6.4%

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 51,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 182,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
Gemini Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a market cap of $67.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.
Insider Activity at Gemini Therapeutics
In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $47,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Gemini Therapeutics
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.
