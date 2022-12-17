General Electric (NYSE:GE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.83.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $103.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after buying an additional 3,145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

