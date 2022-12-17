General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 4.5% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in General Mills by 2.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in General Mills by 2.4% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in General Mills by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS opened at $86.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

