GensoKishi Metaverse 24-Hour Volume Tops $309,505.40 (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001225 BTC on exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $349.54 million and $309,505.40 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $904.32 or 0.05415326 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.24 or 0.00486468 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,813.31 or 0.28823476 BTC.

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

