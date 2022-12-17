Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE GPC opened at $176.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

