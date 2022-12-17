Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in November

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 147,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cheuvreux raised Gerresheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Gerresheimer Price Performance

GRRMF stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.28.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

Further Reading

