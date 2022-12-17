Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW) Short Interest Update

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gesher I Acquisition Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of GIACW stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,030. Gesher I Acquisition has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.

Get Gesher I Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gesher I Acquisition stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 424,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gesher I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gesher I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.