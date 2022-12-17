GG TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0855 (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, GG TOKEN has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $108.84 million and approximately $30,785.23 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN’s launch date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.08517578 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $52,604.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

