Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,560,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the November 15th total of 20,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

GILD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.76. The company had a trading volume of 28,312,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.62. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

