Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,600 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 515,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLAD shares. TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

GLAD traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 182,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,719. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $337.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $15.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 144.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 52.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 848,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 292,598 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at about $3,878,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 18.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 11.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 20,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.