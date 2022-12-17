Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Down 14.6% in November

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 879,300 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LAND. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on Gladstone Land from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of LAND traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,081. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.03.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 3,214.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 80.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.
