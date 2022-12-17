Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Up 13.4% in November

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the November 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Global Ship Lease Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of GSL stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. 440,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,102. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $621.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.60. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 366.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 52,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

