Gnosis (GNO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.68 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $84.81 or 0.00507185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $219.62 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $891.37 or 0.05329271 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00485899 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,815.35 or 0.28789762 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

