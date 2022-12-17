Gode Chain (GODE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $392,676.74

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $392,676.74 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gode Chain has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $849.62 or 0.05064336 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00488641 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,857.18 or 0.28952205 BTC.

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

