Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Short Interest Down 29.7% in November

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,600 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the November 15th total of 576,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 582,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GROY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 43.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the third quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Stock Up 1.7 %

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

GROY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. 952,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,215. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $362.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

About Gold Royalty

(Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.