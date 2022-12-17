Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Trading Down 8.3%

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 97,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 39,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Golden Arrow Resources Stock Down 8.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 15.72 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12.

Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Flecha de Oro project, Caballos Copper-Gold project, Don Bosco Copper-Gold project, Mogote Copper-Gold project, Frontera District – Potrerillos Gold-Silver project, and Yanso project located in Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.