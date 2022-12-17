Golden Goose (GOLD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,980.21

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $76,769.27 and approximately $1,980.21 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

