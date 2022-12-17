Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Trading Down 12.8 %

Goldenbridge Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,710. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

