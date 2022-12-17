Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) is Prism Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Prism Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 537,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,962 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 5.6% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $13,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 249,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 97,305 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 109,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 159,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,257,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,117,000 after buying an additional 58,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

GEM opened at $28.30 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.