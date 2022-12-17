good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Stock Price Down 1.9%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. 71,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 139,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of good natured Products from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of good natured Products from C$1.20 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of good natured Products from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of good natured Products from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.03 million and a PE ratio of -4.56.

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

