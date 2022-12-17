Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.01

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 6300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Gores Holdings VII Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Gores Holdings VII by 854.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,265,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,197,000 after buying an additional 2,923,221 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,268,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 368.9% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,821,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,526 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,200,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 2,485.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 943,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 907,336 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gores Holdings VII

