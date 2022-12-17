GPM Growth Investors Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.4% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $56.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average is $60.34. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $83.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

