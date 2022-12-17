GPM Growth Investors Inc. Sells 12,472 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,403 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,472 shares during the quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.3% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.81.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

