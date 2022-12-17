GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
GRRB stock remained flat at $38.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.71.
GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. GrandSouth Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.83% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that GrandSouth Bancorporation will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt.
