Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:GPMT opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $313.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.33.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.72%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 36,976 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

