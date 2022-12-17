Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GO opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $918.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.51 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several research analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,362,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

