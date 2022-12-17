Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 46.33%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 26.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 37.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 30.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.