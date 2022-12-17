Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Trading Down 2.3%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $18.37. 3,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 2,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30.
Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast bread, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, salty snacks, and confectionery products. It provides its products under approximately 100 brands.
