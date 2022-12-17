H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Update

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,197,300 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 1,002,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

H.I.S. stock remained flat at $14.70 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. H.I.S. has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $15.51.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

