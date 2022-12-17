Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in November

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Separately, Panmure Gordon downgraded Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS HLFDY remained flat at $4.98 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, and cycling products through its stores. The company's Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans.
